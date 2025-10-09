Porsche racing BMW crashes on Mumbai highway, driver injured

A Porsche car collided with a divider while allegedly racing a BMW car on Mumbai's Western Express Highway on Wednesday night.

IMAGE: A view of the Porsche car after it collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. Photograph: ANI video grab

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries in the accident while no casualties have been reported yet.

According to an eyewitness, the Porsche and the BMW cars were racing, after which the Porsche went out of control and hit the divider.

The visuals show a blue-coloured Porsche car that was completely damaged after the alleged collision.

Further details are awaited in the case.

Earlier, in May 2024, a Porsche car accident in Pune had triggered a nationwide uproar after the car, allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in Kalyani Nagar.

There was an uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

The uproar caused the Women and Child Development Department to form a panel to investigate the conduct of JJB members in giving bail to minors.