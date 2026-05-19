Porsche Crash: Juvenile Driver's Mother Seeks Forensic Analysis Of Victims' Blood

In the Pune Porsche crash case, the mother of the accused juvenile driver is seeking forensic analysis of the victims' blood reports, raising questions about evidence and due process.

Key Points Mother of the accused juvenile driver in the Pune Porsche crash seeks forensic analysis of the victims' blood reports.

The application requests the court to direct the prosecution to provide copies of the victims' blood and viscera reports.

The accused woman argues that the reports are essential for a fair trial under Section 207 of the CrPC.

The juvenile's blood samples were allegedly swapped to conceal his alcohol consumption at the time of the accident.

The mother of the accused juvenile driver in the Porsche car crash case, who herself faces charges of blood sample swapping, has moved a court here seeking the forensic analysis of the blood reports of two victims Ashwini Costa and Anish Awadhiya.

She also sought the viscera reports of both the deceased.

The mother of the juvenile accused - who was then 17 years old - has moved an application to this effect before a special court hearing the car crash incident that occurred exactly on the same day two years ago.

Blood Sample Controversy in Porsche Crash Case

She was among the 10 persons arrested in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples of the her minor son and his two friends, who were in the Porsche car that fatally knocked down Awadhiya and Costa when they were riding a bike in Pune's Kalyaninagar area on May 19, 2024.

The woman's son was allegedly driving the car in an inebriated condition.

Legal Arguments and Trial Concerns

The juvenile's blood samples were allegedly replaced with those of his mother at Sassoon General Hospital, with the help of two doctors, to conceal that he was under the influence of alcohol.

In the application filed under section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the accused woman, who is currently out on bail, argued that the viscera reports and the blood reports of the victims have not been provided to her till date.

"The matter is currently posted for order as to framing of charges. Unless there is a compliance with the mandate under section 207 of CrPC, the entire trial of the accused will be vitiated," the plea said.

In her prayer, the accused woman prayed for the court to direct the prosecution to provide copies of conclusive forensic analysis of the blood reports and viscera reports of both the victims to the accused.