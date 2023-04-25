News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Poonch attack: Over 50 bullet marks found on Army vehicle

Poonch attack: Over 50 bullet marks found on Army vehicle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 25, 2023 14:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Around 50 people, including 14 over ground workers, have been detained for questioning so far as a massive operation to track down the terrorists involved in the deadly attack on an Army truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the fifth day on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel during a cordon and search operation after a terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday, at the Bata-Doriya area in Poonch district. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following the terror attack in Poonch on Thursday.

The massive search and combing operation is going on in Bhata Dhurian-Tota Gali and neighbouring areas to hunt down the terrorists involved in the attack.

The special forces and National Security Guard are also engaged in the operation in the dense forest areas, official sources said, adding drones, sniffer dogs and metal detectors are being used.

 

They said nearly 50 people, including 14 OGWs, have been detained in connection with the attack and some of them have been let off after questioning, they said.

The sources said two group of seven to eight terrorists, are believed to have engineered the attack.

According to the investigation, terrorists reportedly hid themselves in a culvert on this road stretch before attacking the vehicle.

Over 50 bullet marks have been found on the vehicle that shows intensity of the firing by terrorists, the sources said.

During the search operation, troops came across a few natural cave hideouts in the area, which could possibly have been used by the terrorists in the past, they said, adding the troops are also looking for any improvised explosive devices (IEDs) terrorists may have planted in the densely forested areas, especially in deep gorges and caves.

The army truck attacked in Poonch was carrying fruits, vegetables and other items from the Bhimber Gali camp to Sangiote village for Iftar celebration on Thursday. The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Bhimber Gali-Poonch road, which was closed for traffic following the terror attack, was reopened for traffic on Sunday.

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said necessary action to nab the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack is under way.

Experts from various agencies, including the NSG and the National Investigation Agency, have visited the site of the attack in the past two days to probe the incident, the officials said.

Hundreds of people in Kishtwar on Sunday took out a candle light march in solidarity with the family of the jawans killed in the attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Terrorists used steel bullets in Poonch attack
Terrorists used steel bullets in Poonch attack
40 detained for questioning over Poonch terror attack
40 detained for questioning over Poonch terror attack
Poonch ambush resembles 2001 attack on J-K police
Poonch ambush resembles 2001 attack on J-K police
Hope to see rainbow marriages: Parents of LGBTQIA+
Hope to see rainbow marriages: Parents of LGBTQIA+
A Beginner's Guide To K-Drama
A Beginner's Guide To K-Drama
Do-or-die for KKR as they take on RCB
Do-or-die for KKR as they take on RCB
'Insaaf Ke Sipahi stands with wrestlers'
'Insaaf Ke Sipahi stands with wrestlers'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

You Will Never Be Forgotten

You Will Never Be Forgotten

PM, HM busy in political work: Sena on Poonch attack

PM, HM busy in political work: Sena on Poonch attack

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances