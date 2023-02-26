News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Polling officials trek, cross rivers to reach Meghalaya booths

Polling officials trek, cross rivers to reach Meghalaya booths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2023 21:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Election officials made their way to the polling booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly polls on Monday.

IMAGE: Polling officials with electronic voting machine (EVM) and other election materials head towards their respective polling stations for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh, in Ri Bhoi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over 19,000 polling officials have been deployed at 3,419 booths set up for the elections to the 59 assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

"All the teams that left for their respective polling booths since Saturday have now arrived," he said.

 

The polling teams had to trek steep mountain paths, cross muddy rivers while travelling through difficult terrains -- in some areas through ropeways, to reach their destinations, Kharkongor said.

A team headed to Nongriat polling station of Shella assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district trekked 6,000 steps to reach its destination located near the scenic root bridge, he said.

Election officials had to row a boat to reach the Amlarem constituency's Kamsing polling station, which has only 35 voters.

Some teams used the traditional Khasi basket 'khoh' to carry the EVMs and other items, the CEO said.

The Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats, but polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

A total of 369 candidates are contesting the elections, the votes for which will be counted on March 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Meghalaya polls: BJP woos women with job quota
Meghalaya polls: BJP woos women with job quota
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
BJP to contest all 60 seats Meghalaya, 20 in Nagaland
BJP to contest all 60 seats Meghalaya, 20 in Nagaland
Australia win record sixth women's T20 WC title
Australia win record sixth women's T20 WC title
Will Nagaland re-elect NDPP-BJP? Polling on Monday
Will Nagaland re-elect NDPP-BJP? Polling on Monday
Cong open for alliance, declaration calls for victory
Cong open for alliance, declaration calls for victory
Was there when MVA planned to arrest Fadnavis: Shinde
Was there when MVA planned to arrest Fadnavis: Shinde
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Nagaland re-elect NDPP-BJP? Polling on Monday

Will Nagaland re-elect NDPP-BJP? Polling on Monday

Meghalaya denies permission for Modi's rally on Friday

Meghalaya denies permission for Modi's rally on Friday

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances