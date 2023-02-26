Polling officials trek, cross rivers to reach Meghalaya booths

Election officials made their way to the polling booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly polls on Monday.

IMAGE: Polling officials with electronic voting machine (EVM) and other election materials head towards their respective polling stations for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh, in Ri Bhoi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over 19,000 polling officials have been deployed at 3,419 booths set up for the elections to the 59 assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

"All the teams that left for their respective polling booths since Saturday have now arrived," he said.

The polling teams had to trek steep mountain paths, cross muddy rivers while travelling through difficult terrains -- in some areas through ropeways, to reach their destinations, Kharkongor said.

A team headed to Nongriat polling station of Shella assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district trekked 6,000 steps to reach its destination located near the scenic root bridge, he said.

Election officials had to row a boat to reach the Amlarem constituency's Kamsing polling station, which has only 35 voters.

Some teams used the traditional Khasi basket 'khoh' to carry the EVMs and other items, the CEO said.

The Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats, but polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

A total of 369 candidates are contesting the elections, the votes for which will be counted on March 2.