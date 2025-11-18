HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Poll panel to 'verify' Bengal voters with AI help

Poll panel to 'verify' Bengal voters with AI help

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 18, 2025 11:44 IST

The Election Commission is set to introduce artificial intelligence-based verification systems during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters, a senior official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) official during the house-to-house verification process to update voter list, the exercise to verify and update India’s voter lists, in Kolkata on November 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

By analysing facial similarities across photographs in the voter database, the AI system will help identify individuals registered at multiple locations.

"We are taking the help of AI because of a rise in the number of complaints regarding the misuse of voters' photographs, especially those of migrant workers," the official told PTI.

 

"AI-enabled facial matching technology will be used to detect instances where the same voter's photograph appears in multiple locations across the rolls," he said.

The measure has become particularly important following a rise in complaints that photographs of migrant workers were being misused during voter registration, he said.

The official, however, said the booth-level officers (BLOs) will continue to play the central role in the verification process.

"AI will assist the verification. But despite the use of technology, the role of BLOs will remain crucial. They will be required to conduct door-to-door visits and take voters' photographs directly," he said.

Even when booth-level agents (BLAs) submit completed forms, BLOs are required to visit the household in person for signature verification.

"BLAs will also obtain handwritten statements from voters confirming that the forms were filled in their presence," the official stated.

He also stressed the strict accountability norms.

"If any fake or deceased voter is detected after enumeration and filling of the form are completed, the responsibility will lie with the BLO of the polling station concerned," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
