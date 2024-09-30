News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Poll code: EC stays Army col's appointment as SSP by J-K admin

Poll code: EC stays Army col's appointment as SSP by J-K admin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 30, 2024 23:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Citing the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission has put in abeyance the Jammu and Kashmir administration's order to appoint an Army colonel as SSP (training and special operations).

IMAGE: A view of the Election Commission office, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In its order to the J-K chief secretary, the EC said there is a ban on transfer of officers connected to elections as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the Union Territory.

 

Without going into the rationale, process and urgency of posting of an Army officer as SSP in the civil side during the period of the operation of MCC, the commission directed that the appointment order be kept in abeyance with immediate effect.

If the order has already been implemented, the status quo prior to its issuance must be restored immediately, the EC said.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary has been instructed to submit a compliance report by 11:00 am on October 1, along with a detailed explanation on the rationale for issuing the order without obtaining the required clearance from the Election Commission.

The colonel, Vikrant Prasher, belongs to the Indian Army's Para, High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg.

Jammu and kashmir is voting in three phases in assembly elections.

The third and final phase is scheduled on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Foreign diplomats observe J-K polls, Omar slams BJP
Foreign diplomats observe J-K polls, Omar slams BJP
What Message Will The J&K Polls Have For India?
What Message Will The J&K Polls Have For India?
J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities
J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities
Sebi plans new asset class; Rs 10 lakh min investment
Sebi plans new asset class; Rs 10 lakh min investment
Former Cameroon star Eto'o banned by FIFA!
Former Cameroon star Eto'o banned by FIFA!
Bodies of 4 found 56 years after IAF plane crash
Bodies of 4 found 56 years after IAF plane crash
Carlos Alcaraz advances to semis in Beijing
Carlos Alcaraz advances to semis in Beijing

More like this

How Many Crorepatis In J&K Poll Phase II?

How Many Crorepatis In J&K Poll Phase II?

61% polling in J-K phase 1; voting figures may go up

61% polling in J-K phase 1; voting figures may go up

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances