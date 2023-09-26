News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Political issue, not...: Canada's deputy army chief amid diplomatic row

Political issue, not...: Canada's deputy army chief amid diplomatic row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 26, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The latest diplomatic row between India and Canada is not going to impact the ongoing bilateral military engagement and the matter has to be resolved at the political level, Canada's Deputy Army Chief Major General Peter Scott said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Canada's Deputy Army Chief Major General Peter Scott is at the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conference (IPACC) in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Scott is leading a Canadian delegation at the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs' Conference (IPACC) in New Delhi that is being attended by military delegations from over 30 countries.

"To the best of my knowledge at this time, that is not going to have an impact on us. We leave the matter at hand to the political level to try and resolve," he told PTI.

"We are happy to be here and we do not see the issue clouding matters at this point at all," Major General Scott said.

 

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

"This is an issue between both our countries at a political level. And certainly our Prime Minister...he rose at the House of Commons and made a statement requesting India's cooperation on the independent investigation that is currently ongoing at this time," the Canadian Army official said.

"Between both of our armies, this is not affecting us. I spoke to your commander of the Army (Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande) last night. We both agreed that this is a political issue and has no interference on our relationship," he said.

"As two armies we look for opportunities among other 30 nations that are currently participating in this conference to find areas where we can cooperate, train together, conduct exercises and operations so that we all can contribute to ensuring peace, stability within the region," Major General Scott said.

"The way we see right now is that we will continue to cooperate, discuss, and enjoy great forums like this where we can exchange ideas and find solutions to the difficulties facing a lot of the Indo-Pacific nations," he said.

The Indian Army is hosting the two-day conclave of Indo-Pacific army chiefs to evolve a common strategy to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his opening address at the conference, Chief of Army Staff Gen Pande said India's outlook for the Indo-Pacific emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
Is Biden Using Trudeau To Get Back At Modi?
Is Biden Using Trudeau To Get Back At Modi?
'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'
'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'
Asian Games: India end 41-year wait for historic GOLD
Asian Games: India end 41-year wait for historic GOLD
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous: Cops
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous: Cops
Family says bank harassment behind businessman's death
Family says bank harassment behind businessman's death
I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups
I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Who Really Killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists

How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances