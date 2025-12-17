Police stop protesters' march towards Indian mission in Dhaka

A large group of protesters, marching towards the Indian high commission in Dhaka, was stopped by police on Wednesday, even as India expressed strong concern about the security situation around its mission in the Bangladeshi capital.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

The protesters, marching under the banner of "July Oikya" (July Unity), were chanting anti-India slogans and raising several demands, including the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled the country during and after the July uprising last year.

"On Wednesday afternoon, police intercepted the procession, which started from the Rampura Bridge, in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, where the diplomatic mission is located, a police spokesman said.

Vehicular traffic, however, on the main thoroughfare along the diplomatic enclave housing most foreign embassies remained suspended for hours, he said.

According to local media reports, as the protest marchers proceeded, police erected a barricade. They broke through the barrier but faced another stronger blockade where the protesters started chanting slogans against India and demanding the extradition of Hasina.

"We are not frightened and we will not attack the Indian High Commission... But if anyone tries to maintain hegemonic control over Bangladesh, they will not be spared," a protester was quoted as saying by the private UNB news agency.

The demonstrators claimed that conspiracies are being hatched by Indian proxy political parties, media and government officials against Bangladesh.

Hasina fled to India after a violent student-led protest, dubbed 'July Uprising', ousted her Awami League regime on August 5, 2024.

Dhaka police's deputy commissioner Nur-e-Alam Siddique said their units from different areas were called out to strengthen the security of the diplomatic enclave.

Dhaka Tribune newspaper said the march was led by Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Social Welfare Secretary AB Zubair.

After facing police resistance, the demonstrators sat on the road in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, chanting slogans such as 'Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka is Dhaka' and My brother Hadi - why did Hadi have to die?" the newspaper said.

The 'July Unity', a front of several organisations associated with the July Uprising, ended its march at around 5 pm, Prothom Alo reported.

Earlier, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka closed its office in view of the current security situation.

In New Delhi, the ministry of external affairs summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

New Delhi also expressed its serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh and reiterated its call for holding free, fair and credible parliamentary elections.

"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," it said.

Hours later, foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain said Dhaka does not seek advice from its neighbours on how elections should be held.

Bangladesh will hold general elections on February 12, the first one after Hasina's ouster.

Hossain said India remained silent when farcical elections were held during Hasina's regime.

"Now, we are moving towards a good election, and suddenly advice is being offered. I find this completely unacceptable," he said.

The MEA in New Delhi on Sunday asserted that it has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of Bangladesh and pressed for holding the upcoming parliamentary polls in that country in a peaceful atmosphere.

A special tribunal of Bangladesh last month handed down the death penalty to Haina for her role in a deadly crackdown on the protests last year. She is currently in India.

The security situation turned tense last week after unidentified gunmen shot and critically wounded Sharif Osman Hadi, a frontline leader of last year's protests, in the capital.

A parliamentary candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party from a constituency in Narayanganj river port town on the outskirts of Dhaka declared he would not contest the polls due to security reasons.

A key leader of the July-August protests, Mahfuj Alam, this week said if key figures like Hadi were not safe in Bangladesh, their enemies, who are protecting the interests of India and foreign countries, would not remain safe here either.