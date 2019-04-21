rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Police case against Deora for poll code violation

Police case against Deora for poll code violation

April 21, 2019 19:10 IST

A case was filed against the Congress's Mumbai South Lok Sabha candidate Milind Deora at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in Mumbai on the direction of the Election Commission for violation of the model code of conduct, an official said on Sunday.

Deora, while campaigning in Zaveri Bazar area on April 4, had made an appeal to the Jain community to not vote for the Shiv Sena as it had hurt their religious sentiments earlier.

 

Following the remarks, Sena supporters had filed a complaint with the Election Commission on April 8.

Deora is pitted against Sena's sitting MP Arvind Sawant for the seat.

"We registered an offence on Saturday against Deora under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act and section 171 of the Indian Penal Code," Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police said on Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sena, Milind Deora, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police, Election Commission, Mumbai South Lok Sabha
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use