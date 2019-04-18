Mukesh Ambani endorses Deora for Mumbai South seat

April 18, 2019 16:55 IST

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and billionaire banker Uday Kotak have endorsed the candidature of Congress leader Milind Deora from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where polling is slated on April 29.

The backing of Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited chairman, to the Congress leader comes at a time when the party has been unrelenting in attack on his industrialist-brother Anil Ambani over the Rafale deal.

In a video shared by Deora, former Union minister, on his Twitter page, Ambani says "Milind is the man for South Mumbai", while Kotak eulogises the Mumbai Congress chief for "truly representing the Mumbai connection".

Deora said he was "humbled" by the support from Ambani, Kotak and also other small businessmen and traders.

"I'm very proud. I'm equally proud that I'm being endorsed by paanwalas, small traders, Deora said.

"Milind is the man for south Mumbai... Having represented South Bombay for 10 years, I believe Milind has in depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural eco-system of the south Bombay constituency," says Ambani in the video.

Kotak said he "genuinely" felt that Deora is able to relate to Mumbaikars.

"And his family has been associated with Mumbai for a long time... Milind truly represents Mumbai ka connection," Kotak says.

The video also features small entrepreneurs and traders, who are seen praising and backing Deora.

A statement issued by Deora's office said he is being supported by "all quarters" of trade and business in Mumbai South constituency.

Deora thanked the industrialists and traders' bodies for their "overwhelming" support to him.

"In the last five years, industry and trade, an integral part of the spirit of Mumbai, lost its voice in the Parliament. I am humbled by the support given by stalwarts like Shri Ambani and Shri Kotak," the statement quoted Deora as saying.

Deora also assured he would strive for creation of a business-friendly environment that facilitate jobs and brings prosperity.

The Congress leader is pitted against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, who defeated him from the constituency in 2014.