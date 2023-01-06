News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Police arrest 6th person in Delhi hit-and-drag case

Police arrest 6th person in Delhi hit-and-drag case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Police has arrested another person in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12 kilometres by a car that hit her scooter, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: FSL team conducts an inspection of the car in the Kanjhawala death case, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

The police have identified the accused -- the sixth person to be arrested in the case -- as Ashutosh.

"In (the) Sultanpuri case, sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car under which the woman was dragged from Ashutosh.

 

On Thursday, the police said they were looking for two suspects who were allegedly involved in shielding the five accused who dragged the woman under their car.

Earlier, the police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal in the case.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, the police zeroed in on two more suspects -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

Ankush Khanna is the brother of accused Amit Khanna.

Amit Khanna does not have a driving licence and after he informed his brother about the accident, the latter allegedly convinced Deepak Khanna, a Gramin Seva driver, to tell the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kanjhawala victim's friend says car never slowed down
Kanjhawala victim's friend says car never slowed down
Kanjhawala victim stuck onto left front wheel of car
Kanjhawala victim stuck onto left front wheel of car
Delhi woman was dragged for 12 km: What the cops say
Delhi woman was dragged for 12 km: What the cops say
Fix Call Drops, DoT Tells Airtel, Jio, Voda
Fix Call Drops, DoT Tells Airtel, Jio, Voda
The Day I Saw My First Tiger
The Day I Saw My First Tiger
Where's The Party, Nia?
Where's The Party, Nia?
Arshdeep's unwanted no-ball record!
Arshdeep's unwanted no-ball record!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nirbhaya's Mother Meets Anjali's Mother

Nirbhaya's Mother Meets Anjali's Mother

10 police vehicles couldn't track Kanjhawala case car

10 police vehicles couldn't track Kanjhawala case car

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances