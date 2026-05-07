Child Sexual Abuse: Acquaintances Are Primary Offenders In Most Cases

New NCRB data reveals a disturbing trend: close acquaintances are the primary perpetrators in the vast majority of child sexual abuse cases across India, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness and preventative measures.

Key Points NCRB data reveals that close acquaintances are the primary offenders in 96.6% of child sexual abuse cases.

Family members are implicated in 3,658 cases of child sexual abuse, highlighting the issue of familial abuse.

Friends, online friends, and live-in partners account for the largest share of offenders in child sexual abuse cases.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of cases registered under the POCSO Act, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

In several states and Union territories, 100% of child sexual abuse cases involved known offenders, according to the NCRB.

In 96.6 per cent of 44,126 cases of sexual abuse of minors, close acquaintances have emerged as the primary offenders, according to the latest data released by the NCRB.

In its report 'Crime in India 2024' released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 44,126 total cases have been registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act under Sections 4 and 6 which pertain to penetrative sexual assault on minors during the year across the country.

Shocking Statistics On Child Sexual Abuse Cases

The figures present a grim picture as close acquaintances emerged as primary accused in 42,634 (around 96.6 per cent) of the 44,126 total cases falling in that category, according to the latest NCRB data.

The data shows that family members were involved in 3,658 cases, while family friends, neighbours, employers or other known persons were named in 16,668 cases.

Role Of Friends And Online Contacts In Abuse

The largest share came from friends, online friends or live-in partners acting on the pretext of marriage, with 22,308 cases.

Cases where the offender was unknown or not identified stood at mere 1,492, or 3.4 per cent of the total.

State-Wise Breakdown Of POCSO Cases

Among states, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of POCSO cases at 5,320, followed by Maharashtra at 4,829 and Madhya Pradesh at 3,721. Uttar Pradesh was next with 3,671 cases.

In Union territories, Delhi accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,038, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 228 and Puducherry at 82. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 77 cases.

Known Offenders Predominate In Several Regions

The data also shows that Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Tripura and several Union territories, including Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Ladakh and Puducherry, reported 100 per cent of cases involving known offenders.