PMO directly involved in Rafale deal, PM is guilty: Rahul

February 08, 2019 12:11 IST

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Prime Minister's Office was directly involved in conducting negotiations with the French side on the Rafale deal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "guilty" in the scam.

It is an open and shut case, Gandhi said, mounting a fresh attack on the government on the fighter jet deal following a media report.

 

The government can use the law against everyone, including his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram, but must answer questions on the Rafale deal, the Congress chief said.

He was responding to a question on the Enforcement Directorate interrogating his brother-in-law Robert Vadra in a money laundering case and the government's sanction to prosecute former finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX MEDIA case.

