MoD objected to 'parallel negotiations' by PMO in Rafale deal: Report

Last updated on: February 08, 2019 11:50 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande clap as then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and his then French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian exchange documents of memorandum of understanding on the purchase of Rafale combat jets, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 25, 2016. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

In a new twist to Rafale row, according to a news report, the defence ministry had raised strong objections to "parallel negotiations" conducted by the Prime Minister's Office with France on the multi-billion dollar fighet jet deal.

According to a 2015 note, accessed by The Hindu, that was reportedly brought to the attention of then defence minister Manohar Parrikar, said the position taken by the PMO was "contradictory to the stand taken by defence ministry and the negotiating team."

The strongly-worded note, dated November 24, 2015, prepared by then defence secretary G Mohan Kumar, further states that "it is desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously."

The note says "we may advise PMO that any Officers who are not part of Indian Negotiating Team may refrain from having parallel parlays (parleys) with the officers of French Government". It further says that "in case the PMO is not confident about the outcome of negotiations being carried out by the MoD, a revised modality of negotiations to be led by PMO at appropriate level may be adopted in the case."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deal, alleging a massive corruption in the contract.

"Congress President @RahulGandhi had a simple question for you in Parliament Modiji, you chickened out and didn't answer, did the defence ministry oppose your Rafale deal? Looks like we have the answer now... ," the Congress tweeted today, citing The Hindu report.

India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment.

The deal is estimated to be about Rs 58,000 crore (about $8 billion).

The Congress contends that the government had finalised an overpriced deal to benefit Anil Ambani, whose firm Reliance Defence, despite lacking experience, was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault, the company manufacturing the Rafale aircraft. Both Dassault and the government have denied the Congress allegations.

Those allegations received a boost after Francois Hollande, in an interview last year, said that France had no role in the selection of Anil Ambani's company for the offset clause.

The Centre has defended the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets and opposed public disclosure of the pricing details.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.