PM security breach: SC panel finds Ferozepur SSP at fault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 12:11 IST
A Supreme Court-appointed committee to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in January has found that the Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police failed to discharge his duty though sufficient force was available.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy seen stuck on flyover near Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district, January 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will send the report of the five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to the Centre for appropriate action.

 

'The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM will enter that route,' the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said while reading from the committee's report.

On January 5, Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
