Plea in SC against Centre's move on Ayodhya land

February 04, 2019 16:22 IST

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of 1993 Central law on land acquisition in Ayodhya near the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

The plea contended that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state.

 

The plea, filed by a group of lawyers claiming to be devotees of Ram Lalla, submitted that state legislature has the exclusive power to make provisions relating to the management of affairs of religious institutions inside its territory.

Tags: Supreme Court, Ayodhya, Ram Lalla, Parliament
 

