HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Plea filed in UP court over seized belongings of former IPS officer

Plea filed in UP court over seized belongings of former IPS officer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 17:03 IST

x

A petition has been filed before the chief judicial magistrate's court in Deoria regarding alleged irregularities in the handling of belongings seized during the arrest of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is currently lodged in a jail in this Uttar Pradesh district in connection with a fraud case.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

According to the plea, filed by Thakur's counsel Bhimsen Rao before CJM Manju Kumari, the police procedure followed during and after the seizure of the former officer's personal items was questionable.

The court has sought a report from the Kotwali Sadar police and fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing.

 

Appearing in the court for the petitioner, advocate Praveen Dwivedi said Thakur was arrested on the night of December 9 and 10 from a train in Shahjahanpur. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying about Rs 42,000 in cash, two Android mobile phones, a laptop, clothes and a tube of toothpaste, all of which were seized by the Deoria Kotwali police.

The plea alleges that of the total cash seized, only an amount of Rs 7,208 was handed back to Thakur. It further claims that one of the two mobile phones, which was pin-locked at the time of the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer's arrest, was found unlocked when returned, raising concerns over possible tampering.

The petitioner has also alleged that even minor items, such as the toothpaste, were not fully returned, which, according to the counsel, raises serious doubts about the safety and integrity of the seized belongings. The unlocking of the mobile phone is particularly serious, the plea has said, as it was linked to UPI and other digital services, potentially involving issues of privacy and violation of legal procedure.

The police are yet to respond to the allegations, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years
48 killed in UP encounters in 2025, highest in 8 years
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim
FIR filed to identify 'VIPs' in Ankita Bhandari case
FIR filed to identify 'VIPs' in Ankita Bhandari case
Man dies in police custody, SHO booked for murder
Man dies in police custody, SHO booked for murder
UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR
UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport0:54

Sonakshi steps out in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls6:48

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of BMC polls

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look 0:37

Mouni Roy Leaves Fans Spellbound with Her Glamorous Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO