PHOTOS: Nari Shakti leads the way at R-Day parade

Last updated on: January 26, 2019 18:30 IST

Women power was on full display during the 70th Republic Day parade on Rajpath on Saturday with several Navy and Army contingents being led by them and a woman officer exhibiting stunts on bike.

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers.

Not just the parade, 36 SWAT women commandos, who were formally inducted in Delhi Police's Special Weapons and Tactics unit were also part of the Delhi's security arrangement.

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history this year by participating for the first time in a Republic Day parade, which was led by Maj Khushboo Kanwar.

Capt Shikha Surabhi from the Corps of Signals became the first woman to perform bike stunts, alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils, a major attraction every Republic Day. Her standing salute from the bike drew loud applause from the audience.

For the first time, a lady officer, Lt. Bhavana Kasturi led a contingent of the India Army Service Corps and Capt Bhavna Syal, a third-generation officer in the armed forces, led the transportable satellite terminal's contingent.

Lt. Ambika Sudhakaran led Indian Navy's marching regiment at Republic Day 2019 parade.

With inputs from PTI