With havan and namaz, world prays for Chandrayaan-3

Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.

Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.

People perform havan and offer prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

WATCH: Sadhus perform havan for Chandrayaan-3's success

Acharya Vipin Joshi performs special ritual prayers at Vaishno Devi Cave temple Tapkeshwar Temple, in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo