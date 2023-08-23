News
Rediff.com  » News » With havan and namaz, world prays for Chandrayaan-3

With havan and namaz, world prays for Chandrayaan-3

August 23, 2023 11:13 IST
Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.

Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. 

From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.

 

People perform havan and offer prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

WATCH: Sadhus perform havan for Chandrayaan-3's success

 

Acharya Vipin Joshi performs special ritual prayers at Vaishno Devi Cave temple Tapkeshwar Temple, in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

Students of Ashadeep School pray for Chandrayaan-3 in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
'Chandrayaan-3 could revolutionise space travel'
What after Chandrayaan-3? ISRO has a packed schedule
17 mins of terror: Chandrayaan-3 set for moon landing
Kriti's MOST CHALLENGING Role So Far
SC gives bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia case
India's hopes pin on long jumpers Sreeshankar, Jeswin
'Which country stands tall? It's India'
