When our leaders celebrated Daughter's Day

September 22, 2019 17:29 IST

Twitter was flooded with images and touching messages to honour daughters across the country on the occasion of Daughters' Day.

And our Indian netas weren't far behind to spend a moment posting touching messages for their daughters.

Take a look at some of them here:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted this on Twitter: "Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay".

Photograph: Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a picture of her daughter on Twitter on the occasion of Daughter's Day.

In the picture, Miraya Vadra, her 16-year-old daughter, is seen enjoying the snow. The Congress general secretary tweeted, "Who knew there was a '#Daughtersday' I thought it was every day."

Photograph: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra/Twitter

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also shared some photographs of her daughter. "A beautiful memory of @preneet_kaur & me with our daughter, Jai Inder Kaur. You've been my biggest blessing since I first held you & seeing you working for the welfare of those in need with such dedication fills me with pride! #DaughtersDay #ProudFather."

Photograph: Captain Amarinder Singh/Twitter

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also posted a sweet message for his daughters that he will always be there for them.

Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Twitter

Daughter's Day is celebrated in India every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year it is being celebrated on September 22. It is also called the National Daughter's Day, while World Daughter's Day is on September 28.