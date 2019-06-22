'Proud to be her mom': Smriti hits back after daughter bullied

June 22, 2019 18:34 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani wrote a strong post against bullying on Instagram on Friday after her daughter was humiliated and mocked in school.

IMAGE: Union minister Smriti Irani with her daughter. Photograph: Courtesy Smriti Irani/Instagram

"I deleted my daughter's selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother's insta post," wrote Irani.

She further said that her daughter had asked her to delete the post, which she did. "I obliged coz I could not stand her tears," the Women and Child Development and Textiles Minister said.

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually "empowered" the wrong person.

"Then I realised my act just supported the bully," she wrote, posting a picture of her daughter on Instagram.

She listed out her daughter's achievements and said she will fight back.

"My daughter is an accomplished sportsperson, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful," she said.

"Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I'm proud to be her Mom," she concluded her post, adding a heart emoji at the end.