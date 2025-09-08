HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJD to abstain from vice president's poll, benefits BJP

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 08, 2025 15:25 IST

Odisha's principal opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal, on Monday announced that its MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with BJD chief Naveen Patnaik as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi looks on during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri, July 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party, headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, said it took the decision as part of its policy of "maintaining an equal distance" from both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

"BJD president Naveen Patnaik has decided that the party's MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections. He took the decision after consulting senior party leaders, members of the political affairs committee (PAC) and lawmakers," BJD MP Sasmit Patra told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

 

Patra said that the BJD maintains an equal distance from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

"Our entire focus is on the development of the state and its 4.5 crore people," Patra said.

The vice presidential polls will be held on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, both Congress and the BJP said that the BJD's decision will indirectly help the NDA candidate for the vice president's post.

Welcoming the BJD's decision, senior BJP leader and Union minister Jual Oram said, "By deciding that BJD MPs will abstain from voting, Naveen Babu has indirectly supported the NDA candidate."

The saffron party's Bargarh MP, Pradeep Purohit, echoed Oram in saying that the BJD's decision will benefit the NDA candidate.

"They have not opposed our candidate," he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said, "Abstaining from voting means supporting the BJP... this was an opportunity for the BJD to prove that it is opposed to the saffron camp."

BJD MPs had in 2012 also abstained from voting in the vice presidential elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
