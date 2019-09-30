Toll in Bihar rises to 29; IMD warns of more rain

September 30, 2019 10:12 IST

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of Bihar has risen to 29, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall. The state government has requested the Indian Air Force for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region.

WATCH: Deadly floods in Patna

Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

IMAGE: The state government has requested the Indian Air Force for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas. Photograph: ANI Photo

The chief minister first visited the Dak Bungalow Chauraha. He then visited Gandhi Maidan, Exhibition road, Kankarbagh Road, NMCH, Agamkuan bridge and Anishabad which are severely water-logged.

Earlier while speaking to media in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in GangaRiver is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people."

According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.