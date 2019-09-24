The war games that US and India play

Indian and United States Army soldiers were trained jointly during their Yudh Abhyas 2019 exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
The exercise "Yudh Abhyas" started on September 5 and continued till September 18. It is a part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.
This is the 15th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.
Both armies are jointly training, planning and executing a series of well-developed operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature.
Here is a glimpse of what both the armies were up to.
WATCH: India, US soldiers dance to Assam Regiment song
Soldiers of both countries singing and dancing on Assam Regiment's marching song 'Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai' (Badluram's body is under the ground).
Badluram, a rifleman in the Assam Regiment, was killed during World War II. But the quarter master continued to take ration in his name. When the Japanese Army surrounded the soldiers and cut off their supplies, they survived on the ration taken in Badluram's name.
Moreover, the lyrics of 'Badluram' are based on 'John Brown's Body', a United States marching song about the abolitionist John Brown. The song was popular in the Union during the American Civil War.
Photographs: @ADGPI/Twitter, ANI Photos