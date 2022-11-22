News
Can These Ladies Be Agniveers?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 22, 2022 14:06 IST
An Agniveer women recruitment rally was organised at the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre in Jabalpur on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Lady Agniveer aspirants will have to register for four years under the Indian Army's Agnipath recruitment scheme by filling out an online application form (external link).

 

IMAGE: Candidates run during the Agniveer women recruitment rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A candidate shows her high jump skills. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A candidate demonstrated her high jump skills. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An aspirant undergoes a physical test as part of the recruitment. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Officers Training Academy Commandant Lieutenant General M K Das interacts with the candidates. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
