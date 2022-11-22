Can These Ladies Be Agniveers?

An Agniveer women recruitment rally was organised at the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre in Jabalpur on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Lady Agniveer aspirants will have to register for four years under the Indian Army's Agnipath recruitment scheme by filling out an online application form (external link).

IMAGE: Candidates run during the Agniveer women recruitment rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A candidate shows her high jump skills. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A candidate demonstrated her high jump skills. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An aspirant undergoes a physical test as part of the recruitment. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Officers Training Academy Commandant Lieutenant General M K Das interacts with the candidates. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com