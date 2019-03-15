Bengaluru or Hyderabad? The best city to live in India is...

March 15, 2019 08:13 IST

Thinking of migrating to a more agreeable locale? Then perhaps you should consider moving to Vienna, which has been named the best city to live in for the tenth year in a row.

However, the news isn't that great for Indians, with the list released by global consulting firm Mercer showing that Indian cities fared badly in the quality of living survey.

The comprehensive survey is done with many factors being considered like housing, crime, political stability, leisure, air pollution, infrastructure, health system, education and economy.

Here's how Indian cities fared.

>> Hyderabad

Photograph: Sherwin Crasto/Reuters

The survey named Hyderabad the most liveable city in the country for the fifth consecutive year. The City of Pearls occupied the 143rd position out of the 231 cities surveyed across the globe.

>> Pune

Photograph: Courtesy of Maharashtra tourism

The Maharashtrian city of Pune tied for the 143rd spot in the survey along with Hyderabad. The city held the 142nd spot last year along with Hyderabad.

>> Bengaluru

Photograph: Augustus Binu/www.dreamsparrow.net/Facebook/Wikipedia

Once ranked the best Indian city to live in, according to the 2011 Mercer Quality of Living report, the Garden City slipped from a global rank of 141 to 149 in 2018 and continues at that spot this year too.

>> Chennai

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Chennai secured the ranking of 151 globally. However, in some good news it was ranked the safest city in South Asia with a factor-wise ranking of 105 while Colombo, at 138, topped the region. The least safe city in the south Asia region is Pakistan’s Karachi which has been ranked at 226th spot. Globally, Iraq’s capital Baghdad is at the bottom of the list due to an economic, security and societal crisis.

>> Mumbai

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The financial capital held the ranking of 154, ahead of New Delhi. So perhaps, the argument of which city is better has been resolved.

>> Kolkata

Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The traditional metros Kolkata ranked lower on the Quality of Living Index in 2019 due to rising air pollution. It managed a ranking of 160.

>> New Delhi

Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

With a ranking of 164 New Delhi was the lowest ranked city in India for the third consecutive year and continues to face challenges in traffic and air quality.

Why Vienna is the best city to live in...

Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Famed for its packed cultural calendar, coffee houses and imperial architecture, the Austrian capital of Vienna scooped top honours in Mercer's latest Quality of Living survey.

Vienna beat Zurich in Switzerland to claim top spot in the survey, which saw Auckland, Munich and Vancouver tied in third. The highest ranked city in the United Kingdom. was London, which came in a lowly 41.

World's 10 best cities for quality of living

Rank City Country/Region 1 Vienna Austria 2 Zürich Switzerland 3 Vancouver Canada 3 Munich Germany 3 Auckland New Zealand 6 Düsseldorf Germany 7 Frankfurt Germany 8 Copenhagan Denmark 9 Geneva Switzerland 10 Basel Switzerland

According to the survey, being medium-sized, safe and relatively green are some of the features that makes Vienna the perfect city to live in.