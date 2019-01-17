J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade on police patrol, 2 cops injured

January 17, 2019 17:07 IST

At least two traffic personnel were injured on Thursday in a grenade attack by terrorists on a security picket at Zero Bridge in Srinagar, police said.

"Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces' picket near Zero Bridge on Rajbagh side. At least two cops were hurt in the attack," a police official said.

The official said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers.

Security forces also questioned the people who gathered near the attack site.

The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio.

The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and are currently reported to be stable.

Photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com