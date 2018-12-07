Polling underway in in Telangana, Rajasthan

December 07, 2018 11:06 IST

IMAGE: An 80-year-old woman cast her vote in Sardarpura constituency of Jodhpur district. Photograph: ANI

After a high-voltage campaign that saw war of words among contending parties, polling began in Rajastha and Telangana on Friday.

In Telangana, voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except in 13 constituencies classified as Left Wing Extremist-affected, where the process ends at 4 pm itself.

Over 2,000 candidates are in the fray for 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan, where polling on Friday will determine whether the Bharatiya Janata Party bucks anti-incumbency and an increasingly aggressive opposition to return to power.

IMAGE: TRS MP K Kavitha stands in a queue to cast her vote in Pothangal, Nizamabad. Photograph: ANI

Votes will be cast at 51,687 polling booths, 259 of them managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel.

In Telangana, the Congress-led alliance is challenging the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, and the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking to make it a triangular contest for 119 assembly seats.

IMAGE: A 90-year-old man is being carried at a polling booth in Sardarpura constituency of Jodhpur district to cast his vote. Photograph: ANI

The results will be out on December 11, along with those from the other four states which saw Assembly elections in the past few weeks.

The outcome of the elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram is expected to set the tone for the Lok Sabha contest next year.