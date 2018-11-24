Spell out the date for Ram temple construction: Uddhav Thackeray

November 24, 2018 18:22 IST

Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya for a two-day visit, which he claimed was not a political.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shiv Sena/Twitter

Arriving in Ayodhya of a planned Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally for a Ram temple, Shiv Sena Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked the Narendra Modi government to spell out the date when it will be constructed.

“Day, months, years and generations have passed,” he said. Mandir wahin baneyenge, par date nahin batayenge (You say you will make the temple there, but won't tell the date),” he said.

“First say when will you construct the temple, the rest we will talk later,” he said in what sounded like a dare to the Bharatiya Janata Party government ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Sena chief, who arrived with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya amidst slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", offerred prayers on the banks of the Saryu river.

The Sena, which has demanded expediting the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya by promulgating an ordinance to the effect, is believed to have sent some 3,000 Shiv Sena supporters by two trains from Maharashtra.

The cadres who have already arrived in Ayodhya first took a dip in the Saryu river and then prayed at Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi, Sena sources said.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray offers prayers at Laxman Qila. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena chief is reported to have brought a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the priest at the Ram janmabhoomi when he meets him later.

This is Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya and party leaders, including MP, Sanjay Raut, and others had been camping in Ayodhya for the last few days to make preparations for the visit.

On Sunday morning, Thackeray will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla accompanied, interact with the media and later with the public, party sources said.

The temple town will also witness another major congregation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad activists on Sunday who will be taking part in a Dharam Sabha.

Security has been tightened at the disputed site with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a watch over the sensitive place.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena activists holding a flag as they arrive on a bike to attend the Ram Temple event at Lakshman Kila, in Ayodhya. Photograph: PTI Photo

On the security arrangements in Ayodhya, Additional Director General law and order, Anand Kumar said the Supreme Court guidelines will be maintained in and around the disputed site.

Ayodhya has been divided in 16 sectors and a security scheme is under force, Kumar said, adding that additional force has been deployed for maintaining law and order and efforts are on to ensure that the events pass off peacefully.

Barriers have been erected to regulate the surging crowd in the temple town and magistrates have been posted there. If some people want to have darshans of the Ram Lalla they can do it as per the traditions and guidelines.

Everyone will have to adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines, he said adding, that necessary steps have been taken to deal with all circumstances.