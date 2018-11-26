Remembering the fallen... 10 years since 26/11

November 26, 2018 14:02 IST

Ten years back, 10 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks that lasted three days.

The terrorists carried out bomb explosions and holding innocents hostage as a fight back by security forces continued for the next 60 hours. Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe were targetted in the attack that made headlines across the world.

On Monday, India marks the 10th anniversary of the attacks that killed 166 and scarred our psyche forever.

A policeman pays his respects at the police memorial site to mark the tenth anniversary of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai. Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the attacks were also present during the ceremony. The Mumbai Police posted a message on its Twitter handle which read, "Remembering those who put the nation before themselves. And our salute to the city whose resilience always made its people stronger". Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar was one of the police officials who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 60-hour-long attack. Salaskar's daughter Divya said nothing could compensate for the pain the incident had caused. "The whole city remembers this day very painfully. Ten years down, we have came a long way but the pain is very much the same. When you lose a loved one like a father or a husband, there is nothing to compensate for that kind of pain," Divya said. She added that the city was safer and there was more awareness among people. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Members of the police band play the bugle at the memorial service. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Policemen and members of the dog squad at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus where the terrorists had opened fire at passengers when they made their way into the city. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A woman poses for a street photographer in front of Taj Mahal hotel. As many as 31 people were killed in a three-day siege at the hotel. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A bullet hole in a wall opposite to the Nariman House, one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks. From Sunday, the centre was renamed as the Nariman Light House to represent a beacon of hope. Terrorists killed eight people here including Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg, his pregnant wife, and five others, out of which five were Israeli citizens. The 2-year-old son, Moshe, of the Rabbi couple, was the lone survivor of the attack at Nariman house. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters