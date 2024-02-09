News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan get Bharat Ratna

PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan get Bharat Ratna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 09, 2024 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

IMAGE: Modi said Rao's visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity, growth. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

 

"Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," Modi said on X.

Rao's visionary leadership, Modi said, was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity, growth.

"Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to country," the prime minister said.

"Swaminathan made monumental contributions to country in agriculture and farmers' welfare," Modi said.

He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture and made outstanding efforts in modernising it, the prime minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nehru to Advani: Full list of Bharat Ratna awardees
Nehru to Advani: Full list of Bharat Ratna awardees
Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani
Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but...: Advani
Why Dr Kurien Deserves The Bharat Ratna
Why Dr Kurien Deserves The Bharat Ratna
'Bazball' could cost England victory in India?
'Bazball' could cost England victory in India?
Biden has poor memory: Special counsel; Prez hits back
Biden has poor memory: Special counsel; Prez hits back
How Bumrah inspired India's U-19 pacer Naman Tiwari
How Bumrah inspired India's U-19 pacer Naman Tiwari
'History littered with religious conflict'
'History littered with religious conflict'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Politics Of The Bharat Ratna

The Politics Of The Bharat Ratna

Our Father Karpoori Thakur

Our Father Karpoori Thakur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances