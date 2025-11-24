Protest against Delhi air turns tense; agitators 'chilli spray' cops

A group of protesters demonstrating at the India Gate over rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site on Sunday, an official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain people who stage a protest against rising air pollution at India Gate, in New Delhi on November 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI video grab

He said three to four police personnel sustained injuries from the pepper spray and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The protesters had assembled near the India Gate and were holding a demonstration demanding action on Delhi's 'very poor' air quality. They were later removed by police personnel.

"Some of the protesters had entered the C-hexagon and attempted to cross the barricades put up to restrict movement. We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access, but they got very agitated," the senior officer said.

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

The protestors were subsequently removed from the C-hexagon to avoid traffic disruption.

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used chilli spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

According to Mahla, this is the first time police personnel have encountered pepper spray during a crowd control operation.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.