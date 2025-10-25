HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 25, 2025 19:57 IST

Three out of four households in Delhi-NCR are already experiencing the ill-effects of toxic air, with common complaints ranging from sore throat and cough to burning eyes, headaches and disturbed sleep, according to an online survey by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles.

IMAGE: Commuter travel amidst smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) level drops at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

An analysis of CPCB data showed that post-Diwali, PM 2.5 levels have touched 488 micrograms per cubic metre, the highest in five years and over three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic metre. Pollution levels peaked during Diwali night on October 20 and the early next morning.

The survey, based on over 44,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, found that 42 per cent of the households reported that one or more members were suffering from sore throat or cough, while 25 per cent said family members had burning eyes, headaches or difficulty sleeping.

 

About 17 per cent of respondents reported breathing difficulties or aggravated asthma.

LocalCircles said 44 per cent of households were trying to minimise outdoor exposure and increase intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks to cope with poor air quality. Nearly one-third of respondents said they had consulted or planned to consult doctors for pollution-related ailments.

Despite a 77.5 per cent reduction in stubble burning events in Punjab and Haryana due to floods and delayed harvests, Delhi's air quality has remained poor with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several areas -- about 24 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended level for PM2.5 exposure.

LocalCircles said the findings highlight that residents are "already feeling the impact of toxic air" and called for strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including deployment of smog guns and night-time sweeping to reduce dust.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall AQI on Saturday morning stood in the "poor" category at 261, down from 290 a day earlier. However, Anand Vihar recorded a "severe" AQI of 415, the highest among all monitoring stations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
