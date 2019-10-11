In veshti, Modi strikes a chord with Xi at Mahabalipuram

Last updated on: October 11, 2019 19:39 IST

In the backdrop of the seventh century monument of Pancha Ratha, overlooking the Coromandel Coast of Bay of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday took a stroll and sipped fresh coconut water in a relaxed informal setting, creating positive atmospherics in bilateral ties strained over the Kashmir issue.

Dressed in a Tamil attire of veshti, white shirt and an angavastram, Modi played the perfect host and took Xi for a guided tour of the famous world heritage sites of Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butterball, the Pancha Ratha and Shore temple.

The prime minister explained to the Chinese leader the historical significance of the monuments and Xi, wearing a white shirt and black trouser, was seen showing keen interest in the seventh century monuments built during the Pallava dynasty in this coastal town which had historical links with China's Fujian province.

Modi and Xi, assisted by one translator from each side, sat down for around 15 minutes at Pancha Ratha complex -- an example of monolithic Indian rock-cut architecture, and engaged in intense talks while sipping coconut water -- images reflecting warmth in personal chemistry between the two leaders of two emerging economies.

Photographs: @PMOIndia/Twitter; PTI Photo; ANI

Against the backdrop of magnificent panorama of 'Arjuna's Penance', an intricately carved ancient sculpture, in Mahabalipuram, PM Modi greeted Chinese President Xi on his visit to Chennai for the 2nd informal summit.

The two leaders will have around six-hours of one-on-one free-wheeling talks, officials said.

PM Modi takes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the round boulder known as Krishna's Butter Ball.

Modi and Xi later, visited Pancha Rathas, a five-chariot monument complex.

Shortly after Xi's aircraft touched down in Chennai, government sources said the two leaders are expected to issue some directions at the end of the summit on Saturday as they did after the first edition of new format of engagement in Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Mahabalipuram, a town with strong trade linkages with China's Fujian province, has been spruced up and brought under un unprecedented security cover – in the process inconveniencing local people as well as tourists.

"Welcome to India, President Xi Jinping!" Modi tweeted, shortly after the Chinese leader arrived on an Air China Boeing 747 aircraft, accompanied by a 90-member delegation including foreign minister Wang Yi, Polit Bureau member of Central Committee of Chinese Communist Party Ding Xuexiang and State Councilor Yang Jiechi.

The two leaders sat for a chat at Pancha Rathas and enjoy coconut water.

From Pancha Ratha, the two leaders visited the beautifully lit-up Shore temple, a symbol of cultural heritage of the Pallava dynasty.

After spending some time together, Modi and Xi were joined by top delegates of both sides.

The two leaders witnessed a cultural performance on the backdrop of the Shore temple.

This is the second edition of the informal summit between Modi and Xi. The first informal between the two leaders was held in picturesque Chinese lake city of Wuhan in April 2018, months after a 73-day face off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam tri-juction raised fears of a war between the two Asian giants.

With inputs from PTI