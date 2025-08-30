PHOTOS: Modi rides bullet train in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

Modi and Ishiba travelled in a bullet train to Sendai, situated at a distance of over 300 km from Tokyo.

The two leaders shared pictures of their train ride on social media.

"With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I'm accompanying him from inside the car," the Japanese PM wrote on X.

Modi also shared the pictures, saying they have arrived in Sendai.

Upon their arrival, the two leaders met Indian loco pilots undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company.

They also observed the new ALFA-X train and were briefed about the bullet train by the chairman of East Japan Railway Company, also called 'JR East', the train operator.