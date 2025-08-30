HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » PHOTOS: Modi rides bullet train in Japan

PHOTOS: Modi rides bullet train in Japan

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 30, 2025 15:27 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

Modi and Ishiba travelled in a bullet train to Sendai, situated at a distance of over 300 km from Tokyo.

 

The two leaders shared pictures of their train ride on social media.

"With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I'm accompanying him from inside the car," the Japanese PM wrote on X.

Modi also shared the pictures, saying they have arrived in Sendai.

Upon their arrival, the two leaders met Indian loco pilots undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company.

They also observed the new ALFA-X train and were briefed about the bullet train by the chairman of East Japan Railway Company, also called 'JR East', the train operator.

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'The bullet train can be Modi's legacy'
'The bullet train can be Modi's legacy'
SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
SEE; Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
India's bullet train to travel 21 km under sea
India's bullet train to travel 21 km under sea
Coming Soon! The Bullet Train!
Coming Soon! The Bullet Train!
India's bullet train dream set to pick up speed
India's bullet train dream set to pick up speed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 3

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

VIDEOS

Varanasi on Alert: Ganga River Inches Toward Danger Mark10:22

Varanasi on Alert: Ganga River Inches Toward Danger Mark

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya plays cricket with journalists0:55

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya plays cricket with journalists

Mannara Chopra looks absolutely stunning in salwar-kurta1:03

Mannara Chopra looks absolutely stunning in salwar-kurta

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV