Respect for India has increased since '14: PM on return from US visit

September 28, 2019 21:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New Delhi after a week-long trip to the United States.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowds at Palam Technical Airport in New Delhi after arriving from the US. Photograph: ANI Photo

The PM was received by Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda at the airport along with other leaders including Lok Sabha MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

People turned up in large numbers outside Palam airport to welcome the PM. The BJP also organised a cultural programme at the airport.

PM Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and holding a series of bilaterals. The PM also met CEOs of several top global companies in Houston.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with garland by party leaders after concluding his 7-days visit the United States of America, at Palam Technical Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a speech delivered soon after his arrival at the airport, PM Modi thanked the people for coming to receive him in large numbers and giving him an opportunity to extol the country's virtues on a global stage. "After winning the elections in 2014, I had gone to the UNGA. I went there in 2019 too. But this time, I observed a change in their attitude towards India. The credit for the increased respect for India goes to 130 crore Indians," he said.

He also praised the armed forces for their contribution in bringing glory to the country. "Three years ago, on the night of September 28, the brave soldiers of my country enhanced India's pride forcefully by conducting the surgical strike. Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers," said PM Modi.

IMAGE: BJP supporters hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poster as they celebrate prior to his arrival in New Delhi. Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

The PM ended his week-long visit to the United States with a series of tweets thanking everybody from Donald Trump to the people of India. "Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India's efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor," one of his tweets read.

According to police, multi-layer security arrangements were in place for Modi, with the deployment of 10 additional companies of police. Multiple CCTV cameras were also put up.

IMAGE: BJP supporters display posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to accord a grand welcome to him on his arrival after the US tour. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Anti-sabotage teams and snipers were deployed at designated rooftops to keep a thorough watch. Traffic police was deployed to tackle congestion on the route, the police said.

-- With inputs from Agencies