Over 200 prisoners escape from Pak jail after earthquake

At least 216 prisoners escaped from a Pakistani jail after chaos erupted during a precautionary evacuation following an earthquake in the region, according to media reports on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Paramilitary soldiers stand outside the district Malir jail after dozens of prisoners escaped from the jail on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

One inmate was killed, and three paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel and one jail staff were injured in the Monday night incident in Karachi's Malir jail, Geo News reported.

According to prison authorities, over 80 prisoners have been recaptured.

Karachi has been hit by a series of earthquakes in the last 24 hours.

Jail Superintendent Arshad Shah said over 600 prisoners were taken out from their barracks during the tremors.

"Amid the chaos, 216 managed to flee, the report quoted Shah as saying.

IMAGE: Mediapersons are seen through a broken glass window inside the premises of the district Malir jail. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

He added that over 135 prisoners remain at large, and search efforts are ongoing.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a joint operation to track down the remaining escapees.

Sindh's Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar termed the incident the "most serious jailbreak" in recent years, the report said.

The minister said that all escaped inmates were identified, and targeted raids were underway at their residences and adjoining areas.

IMAGE: Members of media film inside the premises of the district Malir jail. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

He added that an enquiry committee would be formed to investigate the incident.

Malir Jail housed over 6,000 inmates at the time of the incident, most of whom were involved in drug-related cases, the report said, quoting prison officials.

Karachi has experienced 16 mild earthquakes since Sunday, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).