On a lion safari with President Kovind

December 31, 2018 11:22 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited Gir National Park, the only abode of Asiatic lions, during his two-day Gujarat tour.

Here are glimpses from his lion safari.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind took a lion safari in Gir on his second day in Gujarat. During his visit, forest officials apprised him of the lions' rising population and the government's efforts to protect them. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

According to the 2015 census, the national park has 523 lions. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

WATCH: President Kovind's visit to Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary

 

The majestic Asiatic lions sit by the side of the road while the President's convoy passes by. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Other than lions, President Kovind also got to enjoy the sights of deer at the wildlife sanctuary. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

At the end of his visit, President Kovind wrote a thank you note, describing the moment he got to see the 'majestic' Gir lions, 'the pride of our nation'. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
 

