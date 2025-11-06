Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi vote as Bihar votes in 1st phase

Bihar voted in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday for 121 seats.

Here are glimpses of famous faces who got their fingers inked.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav cast their vote in the first phase of the high-stakes Bihar assembly polls. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi/X

Tejashwi with his mother Rabri Devi and sisters Misa Bharti, Rohini Acharya show their inked fingers. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi/X

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote in his hometown Bakhtiarpur. Photograph: @NitishKumar/X

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary votes in Tarapur. Photograph: @samrat4bjp/X

Jan Shakti Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote. Photograph: @TejYadav14/X