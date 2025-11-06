Bihar Polls: Phase 1: Touch And Go Seats

IMAGE: A presiding officer collects polling material at a distribution centre in Patna for the Bihar assembly elections, November 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Phase I: Touch And Go Seats

The first phase of the two-phase Bihar elections takes place today, November 6.

Of the 243 seats voting is being held in 121 seats.

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 17 seats in the 2020 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 1.5%

Of this, the Hilsa seat was won by Krishnamurari Sharan of the Janata Dal-United defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Shakti Singh Yadavby by a margin of 8 votes.

The Bahadurpur seat was won by JD-U candidate Madan Sahni defeating Ramesh Chaudhary of the RJD by a margin of 1.47 per cent votes.

