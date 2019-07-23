Modi has 'aww' moment with baby in Parliament

Last updated on: July 23, 2019 16:53 IST

Who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'very special friend' seemed to be the question netizens were asking after the PM put up two images of him holding a baby in Parliament.

Posting the images online, PM Modi wrote, 'A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today.'

The images collected thousands of likes within moments.

In the first photo, Modi seemed to be playing with the child who seemed to be smiling ear to ear. In the second photo, the child looked quite eager to grab the bars of chocolates placed in front of him on the table.

Later, it was revealed that the child is the grandson of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Satyanarayan Jatiya.

Jatiya is BJP MP from Ujjain constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

This is not the first time the PM has been photographed with kids.

Quickly reacting to the image, former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted that this was the PM's response to critics who were demanding that he attend parliament to clarify on Trump's startling claim despite a strong rebuttal from the foreign ministry.

Parliament witnessed a stormy session on after United States President Donald Trump in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Photographs: narendramodi/Instagram, ANI