Shinde, Ajit, Aaditya leading; Amit Thackeray trailing

Shinde, Ajit, Aaditya leading; Amit Thackeray trailing

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: November 23, 2024 12:22 IST
As the results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections are tickling in, here is how some of the big faces are faring in the contest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leading from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat.

Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are leading in their respective assembly constituencies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray is trailing from in Worli assembly seat in Mumbai.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading in the Barhait assembly constituency.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray's son Amit is trailing from Mahim assembly seat.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leading by 344 votes from Sakoli assembly seat by at the end of first round. 

REDIFF NEWS
 
