News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Light combat jets land on INS Vikrant for 1st time

Light combat jets land on INS Vikrant for 1st time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 06, 2023 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-Navy) on Monday landed onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in a feat described as a historical milestone by the Navy.

Photographs: @indiannavy/Twitter

The Navy said naval pilots carried out the landing.

 

"A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant," the Navy said in a brief statement.

It said the landing demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why this Tejas landing is historic
Why this Tejas landing is historic
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Why India Needs Another Aircraft Carrier
Why India Needs Another Aircraft Carrier
India-Russia ties are under stress because...: Envoy
India-Russia ties are under stress because...: Envoy
Another quake jolts Turkey after 1st kills over 900
Another quake jolts Turkey after 1st kills over 900
City accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules
City accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules
Will India miss Rishabh Pant in Test series vs Aus?
Will India miss Rishabh Pant in Test series vs Aus?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vikrant: 'Multiple Celebration Of India'

Vikrant: 'Multiple Celebration Of India'

Vikrant in numbers: 18 storeys high, 2500km of cables

Vikrant in numbers: 18 storeys high, 2500km of cables

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances