Light combat jets land on INS Vikrant for 1st time

India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA-Navy) on Monday landed onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in a feat described as a historical milestone by the Navy.

Photographs: @indiannavy/Twitter

The Navy said naval pilots carried out the landing.

"A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant," the Navy said in a brief statement.

It said the landing demonstrated India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.