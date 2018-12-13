rediff.com

KCR sworn-in, returns as Telangana CM for second straight term

KCR sworn-in, returns as Telangana CM for second straight term

Last updated on: December 13, 2018 16:00 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a massive victory in the December 7 assembly elections, was sworn-in on Thursday as the chief minister of Telangana for a second straight term.

IMAGE: Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao at his swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: SnapsIndia

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan at a simple ceremony on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

Along with Rao, party MLC Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who was deputy chief minister in the previous TRS government, took oath as a minister.

 

Rao was unanimously elected leader of the TRS Legislature Party by the newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday.

In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led ‘Praja Kutami’, which ended up with a tally of 21. The Bharatiya Janata Party won just one seat in the state.

