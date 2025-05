Two barges, believed to be from the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project, washed ashore at Mahim in Mumbai after Monday's heavy rainfall. Authorities are investigating the origin of and safety implications from the debris. The barges are believed to belong to APCO, the infrastructure company contracted by the nodal Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for executing the 11-km long seaway project that is estimated to cost Rs 7500 crore.

IMAGES: Barges washed ashore at Mahim in Mumbai on Monday following the heavy thunderstorm. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: Another view of the barges washed ashore.

IMAGE: The barges aroused curiosity among residents of nearby buildings, who reported the matter to the Mahim police.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff