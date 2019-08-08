PHOTOS: International Army Games 2019

August 08, 2019 09:04 IST

The International Army Games kicked off in Russia last weekend at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region in a bid to promote bonhomie among the participating countries.

A total of 10 countries -- Russia, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan -- are participating in the games which will end on August 17, 2019.

The interesting part is that some of contests have been hosted by different countries.

India is hosting the fifth Army International Scout Masters Competition as part of the games in Jaisalmer .

Here are some of the glimpses from Russia and China.

Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Chinese soldiers of People's Liberation Army participate in a contest next to a howitzer during the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Photograph: Wang Xiaojun/CNS via Reuters

Marines from China take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Soldiers fire a surface-to-air missile on a wheeled armoured personnel carrier during the opening ceremony of four contests hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Photograph: Reuters

Medic helps an injured marines from China during the International Army Games. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Marines from Iran help each other during the games. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters



Chinese soldiers march during the opening ceremony of four contests hosted by China as part of International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Photograph: Reuters

Marines from Iran during the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Chinese soldiers of People's Liberation Army pose for photos with a Chinese national flag on a tank during the Suvorov Attack contest. Photograph: Reuters

Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Marines from China take part at the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters