PHOTOS: Inside Mahua Moitra-Pinaki Misra wedding reception

PHOTOS: Inside Mahua Moitra-Pinaki Misra wedding reception

REDIFF NEWS
August 06, 2025 15:31 IST

The monsoon session of Parliament may be facing disruptions every day with protests by the Opposition over SIR, but one thing that went off smoothly was a certain wedding reception which saw leaders from across the political spectrum greeting and meeting each other with bonhomie.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra hosted their reception at the Hotel Lalit in New Delhi on Tuesday, almost two months after the wedding in Germany on May 30.

Moitra was seen in a red saree with zari butis and traditional gold jewellery, while husband Misra was dressed in a classic white traditional dhoti and kurta with a distinct Odiya bomkai borers.

Several MPs shared their pictures at the reception.

 

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Deepinder Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attended the reception at Hotel Lalit. Photograph: @priyankac19/X

Mahua's party colleague Saayoni Ghosh, Apna Dal-Soneylal President and Union minister Anupriya Patel with the couple. Photograph: @sayani06/X

Nationalist Congress Party-SP leader Supriya Sule. Photograph: @supriya_sule/X

Mahuta with Saayoni, Samajwadi Party MPs Dimple Yadav and Iqra Hasan Choudhury. Photograph: @sayani06/X

Actress and Trinamool MP Rachna Banerjee, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and others. Photograph: Rachna Banerjee on Instagram

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose. Photograph: @sagarikaghose/X

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy, Samajwadi Party Chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Danish Ali. Photograph: @KDanishAli/X

TMC MP Rachna Banerjee. Photograph: Rachna Banerjee on Instagram
TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany
'She broke 40-year marriage': TMC MP slams Mahua Moitra
Moitra shows she's lost none of her fire, slams BJP
Leaked chats: Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...
Mahua Moitra is back with a bang in Parliament
