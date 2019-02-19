Here's what you will get to see at Aero India 2019

February 19, 2019 08:01 IST

The much-awaited Aero India 2019 will begin on February 20 where the best planes will take to the skies.

Held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, the exhibition is expected to draw in more than 60,000 people.

Ahead of the show, here’s a tiny glimpse of what to expect.

Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a practice ahead of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A Rafale fighter aircraft rehearses for the fly-past. This exhibition has been a success ever since it began in 1996. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IAF’s Surya Kiran display team's Hawk Mk-132 Advanced Jet Trainer lands during the rehearsal. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

After a hiatus of eight years, Surya Kiran is returning with its nine-aircraft formation. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IAF's Indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System seen. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A Navy aircraft seen during the rehearsal. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

People look on as IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatics team Hawk Mk-132 Advanced Jet Trainer rehearse. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A F-16 fighter aircraft will also makes its presence felt at the air show. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

People look on as a multirole combat helicopter 'Rudra' is seen during rehearsal. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo