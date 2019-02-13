The winners of the LUMIX People's Choice Award

February 13, 2019 08:14 IST

After several rounds of voting, the results are in.

The LUMIX People’s Choice Award goes to David Lloyd for his amazing photograph of two lions greeting each other and rubbing their faces for 30 seconds.

The 2018 competition attracted over 45,000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 95 countries.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the Natural History Museum’s annual showcase of the world’s best nature photography and photojournalism. Seen by millions of people all over the world, the images celebrate the astonishing diversity of life on earth, whilst challenging us to address the big questions facing our planet.

Bond of Brothers

Winner These two adult males, probably brothers, greeted and rubbed faces for 30 seconds before settling down. Most people never have the opportunity to witness such animal sentience, and David was honoured to have experienced and captured such a moment.

Photograph: David Lloyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Three Kings

Highly commended Wim came across these king penguins on a beach in the Falkland Islands just as the sun was rising. They were caught up in a fascinating mating behaviour – the two males were constantly moving around the female using their flippers to fend the other off.

Photograph: Wim Van Den Heever/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

A Polar Bear's Struggle

Highly commended Justin's whole body pained as he watched this starving polar bear at an abandoned hunter's camp, in the Canadian Arctic, slowly heave itself up to standing. With little, and thinning, ice to move around on, the bear is unable to search for food.

Photograph: Justin Hofman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

One Toy, Three Dogs

Highly commended While adult African wild dogs are merciless killers, their pups are extremely cute and play all day long. Bence photographed these brothers in Mkuze, South Africa -- they all wanted to play with the leg of an impala and were trying to drag it in three different directions!

Photograph: Bence Mate/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum

Fox Meets Fox

Highly commended Matthew has been photographing foxes close to his home in north London for over a year and ever since spotting this street art had dreamt of capturing this image. After countless hours and many failed attempts his persistence paid off.

Photograph: Matthew Maran/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Natural History Museum