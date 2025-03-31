From Modi to Tendulkar: Ghibli magic takes India by storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are among the celebrities who have jumped into the world of Studio Ghibli-inspired art, which has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing 15 Ghibli-style images of Modi on social media platform X, the MyGov handle captioned them, "Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience New India in Studio Ghibli strokes."

Here are some of the avatars of Modi and others that are doing the rounds of the internet.

Modi with the tricolour.

Modi with his 'dear friend', United States President Donald Trump.

Here is a selfie with Modi's another 'friend', French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi in army uniform.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also shared a Ghibli-styled photograph of Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Parliament. “PoK is ours, and we will take it back,” its caption read.

Tendulkar too shared an incredible reimagining of his unforgettable 2011 World Cup triumph (above, and below).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too stepped into the world of Ghibli and he was "officially spirited away" (below).

India Post also shared its Ghibli-style illustrations featuring a man and a woman delivering mail, each carrying the red India Post bag.

Here are many more avatars of PM Modi.